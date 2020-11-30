Greenwood partners with Board of Trade on Christmas project

Board of Trade VP Vicki Barlow addressed mayor and council at the McArthur Centre Monday, Nov. 23

From the left: Greenwood councillors Jim Nathorst and Colleen Lang listen to a delegation by the city’s board of trade Monday, Nov. 23. In the background are Chief Administrative Officer Wendy Higashi and Mayor Barry Noll. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Greenwood city council is partnering with the board of trade’s first-ever Christmas Dinner program.

The Greenwood Board of Trade (GBOT) “has done Christmas events before, but not this one,” Councillor Jim Nathorst clarified at last Monday’s council meeting at the McArthur Centre Monday, Nov. 23.

READ MORE: Greenwood Board of Trade lights city Christmas display

Council unanimously passed the board’s request for a $2,000 contribution through the COVID-19 Safe Re-Start grant.

The GBOT will deliver Christmas hampers to deserving families on Wednesday, Dec. 23, delivering cooked meals Christmas Eve, Vice President Vicki Barlow told mayor and council.

Councillor Nathorst added that Greenwood residents provided the food for the GBOT’s hampers and dinner.

“I’ve secured all of the food that we’re getting for the hampers locally, out of Greenwood. Everything we’re using is all Greenwood food,” he said.

“All the money is going back to the community,” said GBOT Vice President Vicki Barlow.

The food will be prepared at the McArthur Centre’s kitchen, but GBOT will not host the event at the community centre due to pandemic constraints, a letter by GBOT President Hendrik van Wyk explained.

@ltritsch1 laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boundary Creek Times