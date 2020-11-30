Greenwood partners with Board of Trade on Christmas project

Greenwood city council is partnering with the board of trade’s first-ever Christmas Dinner program.
The Greenwood Board of Trade (GBOT) “has done Christmas events before, but not this one,” Councillor Jim Nathorst clarified at last Monday’s council meeting at the McArthur Centre Monday, Nov. 23.
Council unanimously passed the board’s request for a $2,000 contribution through the COVID-19 Safe Re-Start grant.
The GBOT will deliver Christmas hampers to deserving families on Wednesday, Dec. 23, delivering cooked meals Christmas Eve, Vice President Vicki Barlow told mayor and council.
Councillor Nathorst added that Greenwood residents provided the food for the GBOT’s hampers and dinner.
“I’ve secured all of the food that we’re getting for the hampers locally, out of Greenwood. Everything we’re using is all Greenwood food,” he said.
“All the money is going back to the community,” said GBOT Vice President Vicki Barlow.
The food will be prepared at the McArthur Centre’s kitchen, but GBOT will not host the event at the community centre due to pandemic constraints, a letter by GBOT President Hendrik van Wyk explained.
