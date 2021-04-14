Greenwood hires interim manager

Mayor and council voted in Ron Mattiussi as interim chief administrative officer at Monday's council meeting, April 12

The City of Greenwood has a new interim chief administrative officer (CAO). Ron Mattiussi was officially voted in at Greenwood’s last council meeting Monday, April 12.

Joining mayor and council via Zoom, Mattiussi said he would stay on until city hall hires a permanent replacement for former CAO, Wendy Higashi.

Now semi-retired, Mattiussi said he would attend to the bulk of his duties from his home in Kelowna, where he served as city manager for 12 years ending in 2018. He last served as an interim CAO in Grand Forks, where he held the job between September 2019 and March 2020.

Greenwood is meanwhile reviewing a list of qualified CAOs, Mayor Barry Noll said.

Mattiussi said he would travel to Greenwood City Hall when necessary.

