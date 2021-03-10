Greenwood city hall taking construction bids ahead of Food Hub initiative

The city's baseball park is getting a major rework in preparation for a commercial bakery

The City of Greenwood is taking bids for a renovation project at the city’s Diane Colin Memorial Ball Park. Photo: Jensen Edwards

The City of Greenwood is entertaining construction bids ahead of a food hub initiative designed to restore “food sovereignty” to the Boundary, city council heard on Monday, March 7.

The hub was officially announced by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) and the Ministry of Agriculture last month, when the province committed $750,000 towards a commercial bakery and a food-testing lab at Greenwood’s Barbara Diane Colin Memorial Ball Park and a meat-processing facility in nearby Rock Creek.

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said the city, which owns the ball park, opened the bidding process to area contractors who can upgrade the plumbing and electrical work in the building’s existing kitchen and men’s washroom. Noll said he and RDKB consultant Sandy Mark will tour interested bidders through the facility on Friday, March 12. The city will take bids until Monday, March 22, he said.

Noll said that the city hopes to have renovations complete by early May.

The completed kitchen and meat processing facilities will be open to small and medium-sized food growers, bakers and butchers across the entire RDKB, Mark said.

The renovation project will be funded through the province’s food hub grant, Noll said.

