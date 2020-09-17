Greenwood Board of Trade reverses decsion not to stage candidates forum ahead of city byelection

President Martin Huhn said the board passed the motion at a meeting of executives last night

Board president Martin Huhn says plans for Greenwood’s byelection forum are still in the works. (Facebook - Greenwood Board of Trade)

Greenwood’s Board of Trade has motioned to stage an all-candidates forum ahead of October’s municipal byelection, reversing its earlier decision not to host a forum.

Board president Martin Huhn told The Times the motion was passed unanimously at an executive meeting Wednesday night. The board announced its decision on its Facebook page early Thursday morning.

The board had decided not to hold a forum Sunday evening, Sept. 13, explaining that it isn’t required to do so in the case of municipal byelections.

Huhn confirmed that, as per board rules, three board executives were at Wednesday’s meeting, including himself. Board vice president Hendrik Van Wyk was recused from Sunday’s and Wednesday’s meetings because he is a candidate in the byelection.

The byelection was triggered by the snap resignation of former mayor Ed Smith last March. Greenwood councillor Gerry Smith then resigned his seat to run for Smith’s, triggering a concurrent council byelection.

Greenwood’s Barry Noll and Carolina Hopkins, who owns two properties in Greenwood, are also running for mayor.

Charlene Izuka and Mark Seymour are also running for council.

Greenwood voters head to the polls Oct. 10.

