Greenways redesigns Beaver Lodge activity guide

The COVID-19 pandemic has given many families more chances to be outside and the newly re-designed Beaver Lodge Forest Lands Activity Guide can help turn those trips into educational opportunities.

Greenways Land Trust has had the guide on their website since it was debuted in the mid-2000s, but after a technical glitch made it disappear from the site for a few weeks, the group decided it was also time for a redesign of the 130-page document.

“It’s always kind of been on the plan to give it a bit of a revamp,” said Greenways executive director Cynthia Bendickson. “It was created quite a while ago. We wanted to make something more engaging that people can relate to and use in their classes or just general people who want to get their kids outside and doing activities in the environment.”

Greenways got the help of a local graphic designer to do the graphics work, and the whole job took a few weeks to finalize. The new guide was unveiled in Greenways’ May monthly newsletter.

“When I first started at Greenways, I realized how important this was and how useful it was,” Bendickson said. “I think especially during COVID, everybody’s getting outside more and that’s amazing, so it’s nice for them to be able to have something to do and for them to be able to learn about it on their own.”

The redesigned guide is available at https://www.greenwaystrust.ca/beaver-lodge-activity-guide/.

