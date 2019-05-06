Greens eyeing ‘historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection results come in

Voting stations have now closed and ballots are being counted as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects an MP

The Elections Canada voting station at Beban Park on Monday, May 6. (NEWS BULLETIN photo)

The vote count has been green all over so far.

Vote counting is underway right now in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection and the Green Party of Canada and candidate Paul Manly have built a significant edge with 43 per cent of polls reporting.

“Greens are taking votes away from the NDP and the Liberals. This is a historic moment,” notes a social media post from the Green Party of Canada.

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has already congratulated Manly on winning the byelection.

“Congrats to Paul Manly for winning 2019 Nanaimo byelection. I am absolutely thrilled to have another colleague in Ottawa with shared values. The B.C. Greens extend our heartfelt congratulations to you and your team and we look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” Weaver posted on Twitter.

110 out of 254 polls have reported:

Paul Manly, Green Party, 5214 votes, 38.5 per cent

John Hirst, Conservative Party, 3265 votes, 24.1 per cent

Bob Chamberlin, NDP, 3070 votes, 22.7 per cent

Michelle Corfield, Liberals, 1446 votes, 10.7 per cent

Jennifer Clarke, People’s Party of Canada, 428 votes, 3.2 per cent

Brian Marlatt, Progressive Canadian Party, 90 votes, 0.7 per cent

Jakob Letkemann, National Citizens Alliance, 20 votes, 0.1 per cent

The first results are starting to roll in here #Nanaimo. pic.twitter.com/g5M0Re3Fu2 — Nicholas M Pescod (@npescod) May 7, 2019

The polls closed at 8:30 p.m. today, May 6, in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection. This article will be refreshed continually through the night with the latest vote counts, photos and videos. For more election night coverage, follow reporters @npescod, @chrisbushphotog, @KarlYuBulletin and @SchislerCole on Twitter.

Caught Green Party candidate Paul Manly setting up lighting gear for the Green Party election party at Cavalloti Lodge in Nanaimo tonight. One way or another he's heading back east after tonight's election. #Nanaimo #ByElection @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/O9Vv0hwuzb — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) May 7, 2019

Voters in the riding are electing an MP to replace Sheila Malcolmson, who resigned at the beginning of January and successfully ran for Nanaimo MLA that month.

Six candidates are vying to become the Nanaimo-Ladysmith member of Parliament: Bob Chamberlin, NDP; Jennifer Clarke, People’s Party of Canada; Michelle Corfield, Liberals; John Hirst, Conservatives; Paul Manly, Green Party; and Brian Marlatt, Progressive Canadian Party. Jakob Letkemann is on the ballot but the National Citizens Alliance has announced that he no longer represents that party.

In the 2015 federal election, Malcolmson and the NDP won the seat with 33.2 per cent of the vote. Tim Tessier representing the Liberal Party was second at 23.5 per cent, Mark MacDonald of the Conservatives was third at 23.4 per cent and Manly claimed 19.8 per cent.

