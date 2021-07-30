Greenhouse to plant the seeds of education

Tomatoes grow in a new greenhouse at the Sunken Garden enabling opportunities for members of the city’s garden club to teach about and grow sustainable food sources. Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on July 30 that it assisted with funding for the project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View

The Prince Rupert Sunken Gardens is home to a new house – a glass greenhouse, installed through a partnership between the Prince Rupert Garden Club (PRGC) and the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s (PRPA) Community Investment Fund.

The PRPA donated more than $11,250 to assist with the cost of the greenhouse project. As well, under a previous PRPA partnership with the club, the gardens have benefited from more than $5o,000 in electrical and irrigation infrastructure to improve the tourist attraction and greenhouse facilities.

“Our Club is now able to provide people with a place to gain the skills needed to grow their own food, while also generating a new source of fresh produce that we can share with local non-profit organizations that support food security,” Andrée Fawcett president of Prince Rupert Garden Club, said.

“We are grateful to partner once again with the Prince Rupert Port Authority to create this new asset for the community.”

The gardens which have been a central focal point of the city for more than 80 years, were left derelict for many years with the PRGC taking on the rejuvenation and beautification in 2003.

The greenhouse project offers the horticultural society opportunities and appropriate space to share botany knowledge by teaching community members about gardening, greenhouse growing methods, and environmentally sustainable food growth.

Water and electrical service to the facility allow for additional operational benefits such as protecting fragile perennials and shrubs during the winter, as well the design of the glasshouse allows for future additions or extensions to the structure.

“The greenhouse project promotes the exchange of knowledge and is empowering community members to become more self-sufficient, all while helping enhance one of the beautiful places in our city,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA, said.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority is proud to continue to support the legacies of both the Prince Rupert Garden Club and the Sunken Gardens through our Community Investment Fund,” he said.

