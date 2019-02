An expo on sustainability was held at the Community Centre

Many organizations, such as Revelstoke Bear Aware Society. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The North Columbia Environmental Society held a Sustainable Living Expo on Feb. 9.

The event aimed to provide information to people with sustainability issues that showcased green ideas and products for environmentally conscious consumers.

There were local builders with ideas on how to implement a sustainable lifestyle and local retailers with products aimed to reduce carbon footprints.

It was an afternoon of presentations, workshops, and speakers.