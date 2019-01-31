Green Team expands activities in Sooke

A happy group of volunteers from the Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society and the Greater Victoria Green Team get ready to tackle invasive species in a 2017 event. (Greater Victoria Green Team)

Sooke council has awarded the Greater Victoria Green Team $3,000 to continue its environmental education and stewardship work in the community.

The Green Team hopes to complete three projects this year in the Sooke Region.

The projects will be part of the Green Team’s ongoing efforts to boost the capacity of local environmental stewardship groups and engage a greater number of people in environmental activities.

“In the past, we’ve collaborated with the Juan de Fuca Community Trails Society to help promote our projects, and I imagine that collaboration will continue,” said Amanda Evans, Green Team spokesperson.

“We’ve worked in Ed Macgregor Park, Whiffin Spit and Ayum Creek Park where our activities mostly include removing invasive plants species. We’re always open to and actively promote those types of collaborations. We’re all about building local capacity so that other projects can take place in addition to anything that we’re doing.”

That educational component is an important part of what the Green Team is all about.

“Our projects definitely have an educational component, and they serve that additional purpose of having people come out and see that they can make a difference,” Evans said.

The Greater Victoria Green Team program operates with the Green Teams of Canada charity and engages in activities that include removing invasive plants that are out-competing and overtaking natural habitat, planting native species and general projects like picking up garbage.

Specific dates for the cleanups have not been set, but interested parties can check out upcoming activities at meetup.com/Greater-Victoria-Green-Team/events.

