Green Petal Sparwood hosts Grand Opening

Residents can now peruse their plants, stationary and home decor in both Fernie and Sparwood

The Green Petal, a floral design and gift shop, officially opened their second Elk Valley location in Sparwood this past weekend.

Countless masked customers were lined up outside of the shop throughout the day, patiently waiting to peruse through their colourful assortment of cacti, home decor, gifts and flowers.

“(The new location) really brings the Elk Valley together,” said owner, Kimberly Larsen.

“Everything is in Fernie, and yet there are so many people out here and it’s a mountain town too. So my hope is that this will boost Sparwood and bring us more together rather than having a split.”

Kimberly Larsen took over the shop’s Fernie location back in June, and following a successful summer decided to expand into Sparwood to add vibrancy to their downtown core as well.

“I have a heart for this town. To be here today, there has been so many families and children and friends – everybody knows everybody and it’s an awesome community feel, so we just want to be part of that.”

Larson added that she is excited to be part of Sparwood’s efforts to revitalize Centennial Square, attracting residents to the area to turn it into more of a community hub.

Further celebrating their grand opening, the shop hosted a raffle competition over the weekend, where a number of lucky customers were gifted an assortment of prizes including a year’s supply of flowers.

On top of their brick and mortar shop, which is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., The Green Petal also offers floristry and custom wedding services.

For more information on The Green Petal’s other services or to stay up to date with the Sparwood location, visit their Facebook page or head to thegreenpetalsparwood.ca.

READ MORE: Royal Bar and Infinitea issued lease extension until end of November

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press