Green Party candidate Tara Howse to spend Canada Day in Penticton

Tara Howse (left) the South Okanagan/West Kootenay Green Party candidate speaks with a resident at the Trail community market. Howse will be in Penticton on Canada Day to host some informal meet and greets throughout the city during its ongoing festivities. (Photo submitted)

Those out and about on Canada Day in Penticton may have the chance to meet with the South Okanagan/West Kootenay Green Party candidate.

According to a press release, Tara Howse plans to attend the festivities in the city’s Gyro Park from noon to 2 p.m. and encourages anyone who would like to speak with her to come to this informal meet and greet opportunity. Afterwards, she will be checking out the newly opened Slackwater Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m. and again at 6 to 8 p.m. between Ribfest and Gyro Park.

“With the Green Wave rolling across the province, Tara is thrilled to be the political candidate for an inspiring and progressive party. A social science researcher, she is a small business owner, has a criminal justice degree and has nearly-completed her Masters on issues of power and trust at the community level; her background in community economic development is also proving to serve her well,” states the release. “Tara takes the time to listen and embed herself with local issues while understanding the systemic issues that continue to perpetuate injustices. She has a strong focus on justice, transparency, and equitable access and is primarily concerned with the heavy corporate influence that impacts government decisions.”

The release states that Howse will be touring the riding over the coming months and residents are encouraged to contact her at tara.howse@greenparty.ca or through her various social media channels.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<