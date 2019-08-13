Green Party candidate Tara Howse holds open house on Sunday

Howse says South Okanagan residents should know more about the Green Party's other platforms

Green Party candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay Tara Howse talks with a small group that came out to her open house on Sunday. (Robin Grant-Western News)

Green Party candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay Tara Howse wants Penticton residents to know that while her party is known for its environmental platform, it has other important policies as well.

At an open house at the Leir House on Aug.11, Howse said the federal Green Party has strong platforms in transparent governance, economic development and social justice. The party is “well beyond being a just an environmental organization,” she said.

“Democracy. That is why I am doing this. I’ve been concerned about the erosion of democracy for a number of years now and I’m talking about any ruling party constantly being influenced by corporations and not being transparent enough. Those are the types of issues that are really important to me and those things that span across any other — whether we’re talking about economic development or environment or social.

“Understanding who is at the table, what kind of money is flowing, where these people have served on other boards and how many times particular lobby groups have been to parliament. Those are the types of policies that are really important to me.”

Other important policy issues of the party include tax evasion, localizing the economy and universal healthcare, she said.

Howse said she is hearing from South Okanagan residents while canvassing neighbourhoods in the region that Canadians want to see a change in Ottawa.

Penticton resident Heather Loewen, who attended the open house on Sunday, said she has always been a Green Party supporter.

“I believe in their values and that they are more concerned about people, the planet and the bigger picture than any other party out there. They are more concerned with human values and making the world a better place,” she said.

She feels many people who live in Penticton exist in a bubble, she said.

“Having a Green Party candidate with open perspectives is really good to help open people’s eyes to what is happening in the world.”

