Hear Lascaris talk at a meet and greet on July 17

Federal Green Party leadership candidate Dimitri Lascaris is in Port Alberni tonight (July 17, 2020) for a hastily planned meet and greet at Weaver Park.

Lascaris will be at the park until 8 p.m. meeting constituents and answering questions.

“The event is outside especially due to COVID-19; we encourage people to wear masks and respect social distancing,” said campaign spokesperson Sheila Rea.

“We decided not to wait another month because we just don’t know how COVID is going to go,” she added.

Alberni Valley News