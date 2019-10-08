Green Party candidate apologizes for Facebook post peddling 9/11 conspiracy

It's not the first time Robert Mallalieu's views have got himself into trouble

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu is distancing himself from a Facebook post he published two years ago questioning the events of 9/11.

In the post, published on June 14, 2017, Mellalieu tried to connect the fatal fire at 24-storey Grenfell Tower in West London that day with the collapse of the World Trade Centre towers in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Seventy-two people died in the Grenfell Tower fire, while 2,606 people in, and within the vicinity of, the World Trade Centre died, in addition to 157 people on board the two hijacked aircraft that terrorists used flew into the twin towers of the World Centre.

“Grenfell Tower (fire) started (on the) fourth floor, burnt to the top and (is) still standing,” Mellalieu wrote. “(The) World Trade Center fire started in the middle and causes complete collapse within hours? Hmmmm.”

He also shared a link to a 9/11 conspiracy website in the Facebook post.

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

According to a report by PressProgress, Mellalieu refused to identify as “pro-choice” or “pro-life” because he said it was

inappropriate to simplify a complicated question with a simple binary answer.

He quickly retracted his statement, claiming the comments were “misinterpreted.”

“I will never waiver from a woman’s right to choose,” he said earlier this week. “That’s sacrosanct, absolute, never changing that.”

