he nomination meeting of the Green Party of Canada North Island-Powell River (NIPR) Electoral District Association is scheduled for Sunday, March 10, from 2:00 to 4:00. It will take place simultaneously at the Black Creek Community Centre, located at 2001 Black Creek Road in Black Creek, and the Powell River library, 1st Credit Union Community Room, 100-6975 Alberni Street, Powell River.

Blair Cusack (left) and Mark de Bruijn fielding questions at the meet-and-greet held on February 10 at the Powell River Library. Cusack and de Bruijn are running for the Green Party of Canada's North Island-Powell River candidacy. Photo supplied

Voting is limited to active members. Lapsed members (under 12 months) can renew their membership at the event, and vote. Interested members of the public are welcome to attend.

Blair Cusack and Mark de Bruijn are the two candidate nominees. Cusack has worked as a technical analyst in the petroleum, hydro-electric and IT industries, while de Bruijn is a retired teacher and college instructor, fish biologist and community builder.

Want to know more about the candidates? Go to NIPR’s Facebook page for updates https://www.facebook.com/events/580444979101025/ and find complete candidate bios at https://bit.ly/2GNCSTp.

Light refreshments will be served.