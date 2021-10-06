Green light for traffic signals at South Dogwood and South Alder

The intersection of South Dogwood and South Alder will be getting new traffic signals. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

After concerns about safety from residents, the intersection of South Dogwood Street and South Alder Street will be getting a traffic light, paid in-part by city funds.

Per the development covenant for Jubilee Heights, the neighbourhood’s developer, Coverdon Real Estate, was to pay for the entire cost of traffic lights at the intersection, up to $250,000. However, traffic signal installation there was to be triggered once a certain number of homes were constructed or traffic at the intersection met a certain threshold — neither of which yet have been reached.

But despite this, there have been concerns from residents about safety around the intersection. Some have reported it is difficult to either turn onto or from South Alder, while others have said the intersection is difficult for pedestrians to cross, including kids walking to school.

To get traffic signals installed at the intersection sooner rather than later, Campbell River city council approved a cost-sharing deal in a unanimous decision on Oct. 4. The deal will see the city provide $57,450 for the new signals, composed of $42,350 from its 2021 capital budget for pedestrian signal crossings and $15,100 from an ICBC grant.

Mayor Andy Adams said he was appreciative of city manager Deborah Sargeant, director of operations Drew Hadfield, and Coverdon director Ross McKeever for working together over the past 18 months to try to expedite new traffic signals in an area that is becoming dangerous not only for cyclists and pedestrians but also to left-hand turning traffic.

The city launched a request for proposal to build the traffic signals and received two proposals. A $187,575 bid proposal from Daeco Installations Ltd. was selected over a proposal from Raylec Power LP for $287,980. Coverdon will be responsible to pay for the difference between the installation cost and the city’s contribution, as well as any cost overruns.

During the meeting, Coun. Claire Moglove questioned whether the triggers set in the covenant were too high, given the original expectation of the developer paying for the intersection upgrades.

“Could this happen again, where the expectation originally would be that the developer pay for this, but the city contributes, because triggers haven’t been met?” she said.

In response, Sargeant said the city could look into how these arrangements are set, but noted they are typically based on density and build-out provisions.

