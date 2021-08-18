Green cast of Aurora Borealis over Boer Mountain in Burns Lake

Burns Lake photography enthusiast Wren Gilgan captured this stunning photo of the green cast of Aurora Borealis over Burns Lake toward Boer Mountain on a starry night. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis 19+
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map