Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 22, 2019.

Elliott Joseph Shuflita is wanted for theft under $5,000. Shuflita is described as a 50-year-old male, five-foot-10, 186 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police, driving while prohibited and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over .08. Gerow is described as a 33-year-old male, five-foot-five, 119 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Michael Todd Schofield is wanted on Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Scholfield is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-11, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a driver’s licence and driving with an altered driver’s licence. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two, 159 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Bruce William Woods is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation. Woods is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

