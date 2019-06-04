Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 4, 2019.

Brandon Wildman is wanted for theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, breach of undertaking, obstruction of a peace officer and possession of a forged document. Wildman is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Catherine Marie Amelie Pocetti is wanted for possession and use of a stolen credit card. Pocetti is described as a 37-year-old female, five-foot-five, 148 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Genevieve Madeleine Pocetti is wanted for theft under $5,000 and four counts of breach of undertaking. Pocetti is described as a 47-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Crystal Leanne Thorne is wanted for possession of stolen property under $5,000. Thorne is described as a 25-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alain Lussier is wanted for failure to comply. Lussier is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 157 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Maxwell Trinordi Silvey is wanted for breach of probation. Silvey is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.