Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of June 25, 2019.

Richard Andrew Tom is wanted for three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching. Tom is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-six, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Mathieu Boudreau is wanted for careless use of a weapon. Boudreau is described as a 31-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Genevieve Madeleine Pocetti is wanted for four counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of undertaking. Pocetti is described as a 47-year-old female, five-foot-three, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Andrew Bryan Ritch is wanted for two counts of breach of undertaking or recognizance. Ritch is described as a 36-year-old male, six-foot-one, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Alain Lussier is wanted for failure to comply. Lussier is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 157 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.