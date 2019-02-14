Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of Feb. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Feb. 12, 2019.

Julio Francesco Alvarez is wanted for extortion, unlawfully entering a dwelling, robbery, use of an imitation firearm and breach of undertaking. Alvarez is described as a 35-year-old male, five-feet-seven, 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

David Andrew Clarke is wanted for two counts of failure to comply with probation, assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance. Clarke is described as is described as a 34-year-old male, five-feet-10, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Wildman is wanted for theft under $5,000, two counts of fraud under $5,000, breach of undertaking, obstruction of a peace officer and possession of a forged document. Wildman is described as a 38-year-old male, five-feet-eight, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Samantha Kathleen Vleeming is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a credit card, use of a stolen credit card and failure to comply with probation. Vleeming described as is described as a 28-year-old female, five-feet-two, 144 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael Robert Malley is wanted for failure to comply with probation. Malley is described as is described as a 59-year-old male, five-feet-eight, 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Brian Christopher Ottosen is wanted for failure to comply with probation. Ottsen is described as is described as a 56-year-old male, six-feet, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.