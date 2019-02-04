Greater Victoria schools open despite snow

Greater Victoria students might face a few delays, but the flurries and -4 degree temperature don’t mean a snow day for kids.

Greater Victoria School District 61 (SD61) tweeted early Monday morning that all schools are open and busses are running.

“Please dress warm and use caution during your morning commute. Some roads and sidewalks are slippery in areas,” the District tweeted.

All schools are OPEN today (Feb. 4, 2019). Please dress warm and use caution during your morning commute. Some roads and sidewalks are slippery in areas. #yyj pic.twitter.com/glsrXUi5Kb — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) February 4, 2019

Meanwhile in Seattle, the public school district announced that schools are opening two hours late as buses run on snow routes only.

Schools in Bellingham and Port Townsend are closed.

In Victoria, extra time is recommended for motorists this morning. The Victoria Police Department reminded drivers to “remain calm” and cycle and drive with caution.

Attention. The white substance falling from the sky is called “snow”. It happens often in other parts of Canada at this time of year. Remain calm. In all seriousness, pls cycle & drive with caution. It’s a bit slippery out. #yyj #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 4, 2019

Still, many in Greater Victoria are embracing the “white stuff,” which isn’t expected to stop falling any time soon. Environment Canada has forecasted a chances of flurries Monday night and Tuesday morning in Victoria, with a high of 0 degrees.

If you're feeding hummingbirds in Greater #VictoriaBC the sugar water will freeze today. Bring it in at night when they are inactive and check it during the day.

#Saanich — Ed Wiebe (@edwiebe) February 4, 2019

nina.grossman@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter