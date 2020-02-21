Greater Victoria School District seeks public input on inclusivity

The Greater Victoria School District is seeking public input on making schools in the region more inclusive.

In 2018, the board of education allocated $33.5 million to create inclusive schools for students to support its academic, social-emotional and physical domains. An additional $1.1 million went towards upgrading learning spaces. Upgrades included more assistive technology, ramps, lifts, sensory spaces and supplies.

“Diversity and inclusion are fundamental values of the district, and must be actively pursued and practiced on an ongoing basis for the benefit of all our students,” said Board Chair Jordan Waters in a statement. “The District sees inclusion as a way of thinking and acting, grounded in the belief that, with the right supports, every learner can be successful in their classroom and school.”

Now the district is asking community members to share their thoughts on their experiences and perspectives on inclusion and diversity by participating in a survey. The survey will be available until March 3 at 4 p.m. and can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/inclusiveschools .

