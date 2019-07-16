Greater Victoria group helps low-income, at-risk seniors stay safe

Eldercare Foundation received $30,300 from the Victoria chapter of 100+ Women Who Care. From left to right: Lisa Roughley, 100 Women’ Linda Jones, Eldercare board, Janine Hunka, Philips Lifeline, Dave Sinclair, Eldercare board, Denise Grant, 100 Women, Frank Sanz, Eldercare board, Grace Wong Sneddon, Eldercare board vice-president, Mary Ellen Purkis, Eldercare board, Lori McLeod, Eldercare executive director, Gwendolyn de Geest, Eldercare board; Andrea Cracknell, 100 Women, Marnie Hare, 100 Women Colleen Johnson - 100 Women, Sharon Madill, Eldercare member, Tara Hearn, Eldercare member, and Dean MacLeod, 100 Women. (Submitted)

A foundation that helps low-income, at-risk seniors remain safely in their own homes says a recent donation will help ensure the safety of more than 40 individuals.

The Eldercare Foundation earlier this month received a donation of $30,300 dollars from the Victoria chapter of 100+ Women Who Care. The group meets for one hour and jointly selects a local charity or not-for-profit organization, with every woman writing a $100 cheque to the selected organization.

The money will go towards funding for SAFE Lifeline, a medical alert service for low-income seniors founded and funded 100 per cent by donations to Eldercare, delivered in partnership with Philips Lifeline and Island Health.

The foundation has helped over 100 low-income, at-risk seniors remain safely in their own homes since its it launch in 2006, with the average cost being $700 per senior pear year. The foundation has stated that it wants to supply SAFE to 45 people this year, with the waitlist is just as long and growing.

“We are so thrilled to finally be in a position to reduce our lengthy wait list for this important program,” notes Eldercare Executive Director Lori McLeod. “This incredible gift from 100+ Women Who Care Victoria means more people will be able to remain in their own homes longer without fear of being helpless and alone in the event of a fall.”

