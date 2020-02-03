Greater Victoria Gas prices rise

Gas is up at some Greater Victoria stations. (File Photo)

Monday gas prices in Victoria are 16 cents more expensive than last year’s average.

On Monday night, the average price is 144.3 cents per litre – a 5.5 cent increase from last week and a 4.7 cent increase from last month.

The highest prices can be found in Saanich, where most gas stations are selling regular gas for 146.9 cents per litre.

Gas can be found for lower prices in Esquimalt and downtown Victoria, where the lowest prices are coming in at 138.9 cents per litre.

According to GasBuddy, the prices are still lower than they were on the same day in 2019, which at 161.9 cents per litre, is the highest recorded average since 2008.

READ ALSO: Victoria sees highest gas prices on record

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.