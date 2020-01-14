Drive BC has no road condition warning for Admirals Road at McKenzie Avenue, but drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can expect slippery road conditions in some parts of Greater Victoria Tuesday morning. (Drive BC Webcam)

Greater Victoria drivers, cyclists warned of low visibility, slippery road conditions

Region's roads still slick as temperature stays low

  • Jan. 14, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Drivers, transit-takers and pedestrians are again being warned of slippery, slushy road conditions as temperatures stay low Tuesday morning.

Drive BC warns of heavy snowfall and limited visibility on the Pat Bay Highway between Tolmie Avenue and the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal. Motorists are warned of slippery, slushy sections of road.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries cancelled 163 sailings across multiple routes over the weekend

Drive BC is also warning drivers taking Highway 14 between Port Renfrew and Langford to watch for slippery sections.

A number of BC Transit bus routes are cancelled or running late. The Hastings/Holland loop and Beaver Lake or Quayle routes are cancelled. The service also says it has no access to Bear Mountain.

Local police forces continue to remind the public of the hazards that come with slippery road and sidewalk conditions.

nina.grossman@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Convicted Penticton sex offender Edward “Eddie Spaghetti” Casavant sentenced to six years
Next story
Langley fire chief urges motorists to ‘stay off the street’ unless absolutely necessary

Just Posted

Most Read