Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 29, 2020.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 29, 2020.

Karen Aviva Friesen is wanted for assault and assault with a weapon. Friesen is described as a 47-year-old female, five-foot-one, 111 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ricky John Burns is wanted for harassing communication. Burns is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Shawn Michael Edgar is wanted for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Edgar is described as a 42-year-old male, six-foot-one, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Richard Oliveira is wanted for fear of injury. Oliveira is described as a 50-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Toews is wanted for robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Toews is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 232 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Peter James John Salopree is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with probation and breach of undertaking. Salopree is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Goldstream News Gazette