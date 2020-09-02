Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 1, 2020.

Brandan Arthur Doneley is wanted for trafficking fentanyl. Doneley is described as a 30-year-old male, six feet, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jesse Wayne Goodale is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for breach of parole. Goodale is described as a 30-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexander Norman Taylor is wanted for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with recognizance and possession of a scheduled substance. Taylor is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Christopher Toews is wanted for robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Toews is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 232 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jack Anton Williams is wanted for impaired driving causing bodily harm, assault, failing to attend court and failing to comply with an undertaking. Williams is described as a 34-year-old male, five-foot-10, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Paul Victor Wayne Holm is wanted for breach of probation. Holm is described as a 59-year-old male, six feet, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

