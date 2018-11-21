Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Nov. 20, 2018.
Lynn Victoria Poitras is wanted for theft under $5,000. Poitras is described as a 41-year-old female, five-foot-seven, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Ben Ali Ghodsu-Dietrich is wanted for break of probation. Ghodsu-Dietrich is described as a 25-year-old male, five-foot-11, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Christopher Elliot is wanted for fail to comply with probation. Elliot is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-two, 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Ben Hurst is wanted for breach of undertaking to appear. Hurst is described as a 25-year old male, six-foot-one, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts of fail to comply and two counts of breach of undertaking. Foldi is described as a 35-year-old female, five-foot-eight, 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Kevin Michael Knorr is wanted for fail to comply with probation. Knorr is described as a 41-year-old male, five-foot-10, 183 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.