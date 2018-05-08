Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 8, 2018.

Tracy Chalifoux is wanted for assault. Chalifoux is described as a 48-year-old female, five-foot-nine, 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Robert Cooper is wanted for assault and mischief under $5,000. Cooper is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

John Hamilton Buchanan is wanted for theft under $5,000 and obstructing a police officer. Buchanan is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hayden Trevor Hamlyn is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Hamlyn is described as a 20-year-old male, six-foot-two, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

John Githonne Domingue is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Domingue is described as a 24-year-old male, six-foot-one, 210 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Ezra Adam Polstein is wanted for assault with a weapon, being unlawfully at large and two counts of breach. Polstein is described as a 26-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

