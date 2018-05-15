Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of May 15, 2018.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of undertaking. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Donald Polkosnik is wanted for assault and uttering threats. Polkosnik is described as a 55-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

John Hamilton Buchanan is wanted for theft under $5,000 and obstructing a police officer. Buchanan is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hayden Trevor Hamlyn is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Hamlyn is described as a 20-year-old male, six-foot-two, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

John Githonne Domingue is wanted on a Canadawide warrant. Domingue is described as a 24-year-old male, six-foot-one, 210 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Ezra Adam Polstein is wanted for assault with a weapon, being unlawfully at large and two counts of breach. Polstein is described as a 26-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.