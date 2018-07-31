Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 31

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of July 31, 2018.

Terry Alexander Loring is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property. Loring is described as a 29-year-old male, five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Kayes is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Kayes is described as a 38-year-old male, five-foot-11, 177 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Tia Tamara Lea Seguin is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Seguin is described as a 27-year-old female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shawna Anne Drysdale is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Drysdale is described as a 53-year-old female, five-foot-five, 252 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Stanley Ward is wanted for driving while prohibited. Ward is described as a 50-year-old male, six-foot-one, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Kenneth James Wiebe is wanted for breach of probation. Wiebe is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.