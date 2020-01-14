Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Jan. 14, 2020.

Muhammad Ahmed is wanting for committing an indecent act and failing to comply with probation conditions. Ahmed is described as a 27-year-old male, five-foot-11, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Wesley Chester Williams is wanted for two counts of assault, obstruction and possession of stolen property. Williams is described as a 37-year-old male, six-foot-two, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a licence and driving with an altered driver’s licence. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two, 159 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Reginald Garry Hook is wanted for breach of probation. Hook is described as a 59-year-old male, six feet, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kyle Robert Blackmore is wanted on a warrant for review of sentence. Blackmore is described as a 22-year-old male, five-foot-four, 96 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bruce Alan Menzies is wanted for breach of undertaking. Menzies is described as a 56-year-old male, five-foot-11, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.