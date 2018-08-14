Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Aug. 14, 2018.

Rodney Hilton Prescott is wanted for assault and uttering threats. Prescott is described as a 48-year-old male, five-foot-11, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Dallon Kyle Johnstone is wanted for five counts of fraud, theft under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply and breach of conditions. Johnstone is described as a 31-year-old male, six feet, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dustin Mark Busch is wanted on a Canadawide warrant for parole violation. Busch is described as a 37-year-old male, six feet, 161 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Vincent Eric Dick is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Dick is described as a 32-year-old male, five-foot-seven, 280 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Michael Andrew O’Neill is wanted for breach of conditions. O’Neill is described as a 44-year-old male, five-foot-nine, 172 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Nicholas Jeffery Morris-Barter is wanted for failing to comply with probation. Morris-Barter is described as a 29-year-old male, six feet, 188 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

