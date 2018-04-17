Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of April 17, 2018.

Jule Dawn Pongracz is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Pongracz is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-five, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

James Edward Christie is wanted for three counts of assault and breach of probation. Christie is described as a 26-year-old male, five-foot-six, 111 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Hayden Trevor Hamlyn is wanted for assault causing bodily harm. Hamlyn is described as a 20-year-old male, six-foot-two, 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ezra Adam Polstein is wanted for assault with a weapon, being unlawfully at large and two counts of breach of conditions. Polstein is described as a 26-year-old male, six-foot-two, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Angie Larissa Sam is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with an order. Sam is described as a 32-year-old female, five-foot-three, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Patrick Darren O’Neill is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. O’Neill is described as a 25-year-old male, five-foot-six, 144 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

