Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers looking to identify suspects in Sidney Home Hardware theft

Suspects allegedly walked into store smiling before making off with merchandise

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for two people who allegedly stole a $300 tool from Home Hardware in Sidney. (File contributed/Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Local police are on the lookout for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole equipment from the Home Hardware in Sidney recently.

The pair, one man and one woman, reportedly walked into the shop with grins.

“While you’re no Bonnie and Clyde or hosts of an HGTV show, you sure were happy and smiling when you walked into the store to commit this crime,” reads a post from Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers on Facebook. “Sadly, you won’t be smiling when all of Greater Victoria will see your picture and you are identified.”

Crime Stoppers is hoping public shame will help oust the suspects, promising to take down the photos if they turn themselves in.

“But if not, we will keep it up until such a time that you are both wearing a fancy set of steel bracelets,” the post reads.

Anyone who knows either of these suspects is asked to call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Names can also be reported anonymously through that tip line.

