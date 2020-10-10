Greater Vernon chamber makes election prep easier

Ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 24, 2020, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is providing resources for voters in a dedicated section on its website. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

British Columbians will elect a new government on Oct. 24, and with that date fast approaching the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is making sure local voters are prepared.

The chamber has created a special section on its website to provide everything voters need to know for the election, including key dates, polling station locations, the identification voters need to bring with them to the polls and how to vote safely during COVID-19.

The web section also has links to the political parties of the four candidates in Vernon-Monashee: incumbent Eric Foster of the BC Liberals, Kyle Delfing with the BC Conservatives, Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP and Keli Westgate with the BC Greens.

“The outcome of the election will determine the future of the province for the next few years, so it’s vital that we be informed on the campaign issues and the process of actually casting a ballot,” said Chamber President Krystin Kempton.

“The Chamber is a non-partisan organization and our primary mandate is to advocate on behalf of our members and the community no matter who forms government.”

The section also contains video of the two-hour Vernon-Monashee all-candidates forum hosted by the chamber and B.C. Fruit Grower’s Association on Oct. 8.

