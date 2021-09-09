Greater Trail municipalities on the hunt for new administrative staff

Trail council hired Leaders International Executive Search to seek out a new CAO

The hunt is on for new administrative leaders in both Montrose and Trail.

This is the second time the village has posted the head position this year.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Montrose council hired a few months ago to replace now-retired CAO Larry Plotnikoff didn’t work out, so the job is once again posted.

Coun. Don Berriault says the village received plenty of interest the first time around, so council is hoping for the same this time.

In the meantime, experienced municipal staff is plugging away to keep up with the day-to-day administrative duties.

When Trail’s long-time CAO David Perehudoff, also the city’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), officially leaves his dual role at the end of the month, two municipal positions will likely still be vacant.

Trail council, however, hired a headhunting firm earlier this summer as a timely way to find ideal candidates.

“On July 19, Trail city council approved the award of a contract to Leaders (Leaders International Executive Search) for the purposes of recruiting the city’s next Chief Administrative Officer,” explains Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin. “The opportunity was posted on August 10 and Leaders continues to reach out and follow up with people in the market.”

Pasin says Leaders staff has advised council that the role and location are highly appealing, and overall, the position is playing well in the market.

“Leaders will continue their outreach and will be assessing candidates this month.”

It is anticipated that interviews of those short-listed will take place in early October, she added.

“Once this important position is filled the Chief Financial Officer recruitment will follow.”

Of note, Warfield staff/council is now reviewing applications to fill the village’s newly created CFO position.

“We started advertising (in) the beginning of August after council reviewed the organizational structure of our staffing in Warfield and made it a strategic priority to hire someone to help in this area,” Mayor Diane Langman told the Times.

