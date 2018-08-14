Great Central Lake resort owners jump in to fight nearby wildfire

From left, Rob Wilson, Jordan Vincent and Mark Marley of Great Central Lake Resort and Marina fight the Turtle Lake Main blaze Aug. 6-7 west of Port Alberni.DIANNE MARLEY AND JORDAN VINCENT PHOTO

BY MIKE YOUDS

Special to the News

When wildfire breaks out, nearby residents are usually content to heed evacuation advisories and leave firefighting to trained firefighters.

Most property owners don’t have a fire truck, though.

As a precaution, Great Central Lake Resort and Marina happens to own a fire truck, a vintage pumper purchased three years ago from Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

When word of a nearby wildfire arrived over the B.C. Day long weekend, resort owners Danielle and Mark Marley called 911 and were referred to the Coastal Fire Centre. It was late in the evening, but they jumped into action, figuring they might be able to make a difference.

“None of us had been part of firefighting before,” Danielle said. She hadn’t had a drink that holiday evening, so she took the wheel of the old truck, having not driven it before. Sometimes used to spray roads for dust control, the truck isn’t licensed as an emergency vehicle, but that didn’t deter them, either.

“I didn’t know how to get it in gear at first,” she said.

Clad only in shorts and flip-flops, accompanied by caretaker Rob Wilson and family friend Jordan Vincent, the couple headed down the road. They were uncertain about the precise location of the fire and how to get there. When they arrived at the blaze, burning in slash along Turtle Lake Main several kilometres from the resort, some firefighters from the Coastal Fire Centre were already at work. They weren’t about to turn away volunteer support, though.

” ‘If you guys want to empty your truck, go for it,’ ” one told them. “We sprayed the timber as best we could to prevent the fire from jumping into the trees.”

They did a second run, returning with another load of water before more B.C. Wildfire crews and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department volunteers arrived.

“Then we just acted as support. We went through the night until 6 a.m. and they said they had it under control.”

She was particularly struck by the calm professionalism and expertise among the youthful firefighters.

“They sure know what they’re doing. I was so impressed. They’re just kids. I was just amazed.”

The Marleys have a better understanding of the tough work involved in fire suppression now that they have a night on the fire line under their belts. They will also receive some financial compensation for use of their equipment.

“We got a couple of hours of sleep; I think we’re finally caught up now,” Danielle said a few days later.

The experience was an affirmative one for the Victoria-based couple, who have plans to permanently relocate to the valley.