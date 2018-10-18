Great BC ShakeOut returns to test earthquake readiness

More than 5,000 residents in the Kitimat-Stikine regional district participated this year

According to ShakeOutBC.ca, more than 3,000 earthquakes occur in the province each year and the risk of one occurring that is big enough to cause significant damage is real. (Brittany Gervais photo)

This morning people all over Terrace could be found on the ground, ready to rumble for this year’s annual worldwide earthquake drill.

The word went out at 10:18 a.m. to schools, organizations, government offices and other locales to practice an emergency earthquake drill. Caledonia Senior Secondary School, École Mountainview, the City of Terrace and Kermode Friendship Society were just some of the organizations that participated, along with 900,000 people from across B.C.

“It’s not enough to know what to do in an earthquake. You have to practice what you know so you’re ready to take immediate action once the shaking starts,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness in B.C. “That’s why I’m encouraging all British Columbians to take a few minutes on October 18 to Drop, Cover and Hold On during the Great BC ShakeOut. Practicing an emergency drill like ShakeOut, along with having an emergency kit and plan, is the key to better preparing ourselves and our families for earthquakes.”

The B.C. drill is part of an international effort to help people be better prepared for earthquakes. Globally, more than 42 million people were expected to take part.

The website provides multiple drill guides that workplaces, schools, and families can utilize.

Guidelines if an earthquake occurs:

* Drop where you are onto your hands and knees.

* Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand. If possible, crawl underneath a nearby desk or chair for shelter.

* Hold on until the shaking stops. Wait for the shaking to stop and count to 60 before emerging from your safe area to allow objects that may have shifted during the shaking to settle.

