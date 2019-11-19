Grease fire in Saanich prompts reminder to have proper fire extinguisher on hand

One woman was involved in the incident and treated on-scene for smoke inhalation

On Monday night in the 900 block of Tattersall Drive in Saanich, fire crews and health services attended a grease fire, briefly blocking the road between Quadra Street and Saanich Road. No flames or smoke could be seen from the outside, but one female resident was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation.

READ ALSO: Fire at BC Hydro substation extinguished quickly

Dan Wood, Deputy Fire Chief at Saanich Fire Department, said the grease fire started just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. He said crews ensured the fire was confined to stove, ventilated the residence, and issued a compliance notice to the resident to get the stove serviced.

The incident involved only one resident, who had inhaled some smoke and was assessed and treated on scene by emergency health services. No one was sent to hospital and no injuries were sustained.

READ ALSO: Theft, intoxication and beach fire lead Oak Bay’s police calls last week

“Citizens are reminded to make sure they have a properly functioning fire extinguisher on hand and close to cooking surfaces,” Wood said. He said fire extinguishers should be suitable for type B fires, which are fires in flammable liquid.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com