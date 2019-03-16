Grease fire causes minor damage in Penticton kitchen

Crews with the Penticton Fire Department assess the damage at a residence in Braelyn Crescent in Penticton following a grease fire in the residence’s kitchen. No injuries were reported, kitchen cabinets and walls were scorched as a result of the blaze, which was extinguished quickly. Jordyn Thomson - Western News

Penticton firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in the area of Braelyn Crescent in Penticton on March 16 at approximately 3:20 p.m.

According to Captain Graham Gowe, the house occupants were cooking French fries when a grease fire started in their kitchen. No injuries resulted from the fire, only some smoke damage and scorching to cabinets and walls within the building.

Gowe said the fire was contained and extinguished within the kitchen fairly quickly. Crews were checking to make sure the fire did not cause any structure damage to the residence.

