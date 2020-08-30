Gray Creek Regatta is on next weekend

The Gray Creek Regatta is taking place on September 5 and 6. Leon Lund photo

While quite a few popular Crawford Bay events have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, organizers of the annual Gray Creek Sailing Regatta are going ahead.

The Regatta will be held September 5 and 6, 2020.

The event is sponsored by the Kootenay Lake Sailing Association based in Nelson.

Tom Lymbery of the Gray Creek Store, says the annual event actually dates back to 1923 when the Moyie picked up contestants and spectators to bring them to Gray Creek and stayed at the dock for the day’s events, which included swimming contests and motor boat events. One of the original shields is still contested.

Since the prevailing wind rises each morning from the south and continues to about 5 pm the mouth of Crawford Bay at Gray Creek has always been a magnet for sailing and attracts spectators along highway 3A.

All are welcome from the Kimberley area to head over the pass and enjoy the event.

