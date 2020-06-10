Dawson Road Maintenance is gravelling side roads in the Cariboo region and asking the public to watch for crews turning on and off highways. (Dawson Road maintenance photo)

Gravelling of Cariboo sideroads underway

Additionally, sweeping and electrical upgrades are slated for highway areas

Gravelling of side roads is underway in the Cariboo region.

Contractor Dawson Road Maintenance is asking the public to watch for crews and trucks turning on to and off highways.

According to DriveBC, on Highway 97 pothole repair is underway between 76 Mile Frontage Road and Montessa Drive from eight to 16 kilometres north of 70 Mile House. There is bridge maintenance between Ainsworth Road and Alder Avenue in 100 Mile House.

Read more: Road report: Many side roads still under repair after epic spring freshet

Pavement patching is underway between Wright Station Road and Maze Lake Road from 33 to 25 kilometres south of 150 Mile House, with single lane alternating traffic.

Electrical maintenance is going on between Moose Drive and Sutton Road, three kilometres north of 150 Mile House to four kilometres south of Williams Lake.

Road construction works continues between Proctor Street and Fox Mountain Road in Williams Lake with one lane closure.

In Quesnel, there is bridge maintenance between Nelson Street and Barlow Avenue with single lane alternating traffic.

Additionally, the mudslide at Umit Pit Road 15 km north of Quesnel continues to result in a southbound slow lane closure.

Along Highway 20, utility work is underway in both directions between Puntzi Street and Redstone-Chezacut Road for 8.4 km. Expect single lane alternating traffic.

Road sweeping is slated for the area from Alexis Creek to 22 km west of Williams Lake, as well as on the Likely Road between South Likely Road and Big Lake Road for 45.6 km.

Williams Lake Tribune

    The graduating class of Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) received a cheque from the Burns Lake Return-It depot, from the account created in their name, at the beginning of last year by Becky Thompson, one of the parents. The Burns Lake community who chose to donate their deposits for the empties towards the graduate account, helped raise a total of $1178.75 in a year. A few students came to the Return-It depot to receive the cheque and Jared Myram (extreme right in the picture), presented the cheque to the students. Pictured left to right are grad parents Gina Strimbold and Becky Thompson with students Brianna Bjorgan, Daria Strimbold, Logan Thompson, Jean Hopegood, Aedan Conlon, Sara Wipfli and Matthew Sackney. (Priyanka Ketkar picture)