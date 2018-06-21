-Image: Google Maps

Grass fire sparks near Kelowna’s UBCO campus

Construction workers in the area helped extinguish small fire, likely caused by lightning

Emergency crews responded to reports of a small grass fire Thursday afternoon on a hillside near the UBC Okanagan campus.

Initial reports indicated the fire was most likely started by a lighting strike.

Due to construction ongoing in the area, the Kelowna Fire Department was unable gain immediate access to the scene of the fire. However, a nearby construction worker was able to slow the progress of the fire with an extinguisher.

After gaining access via Academy Way, fire crews were able to mitigate any further spread of the flames.

There were no injuries or structure damage due to the fire.

