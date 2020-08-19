Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

A ring of fire was quickly extinguished by Vernon and Coldstream firefighters Tuesday, Aug. 18. (Submitted Photo)

Crews were quick to extinguish an evening grass fire off Highway 97 Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The blaze, in a half ring shape, was burning on the DND grounds, near Clerke Road around 10 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Coldstream Fire Department crews attended the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found the grass fire to be approximately 50 x 50 square feet and they got it under control quickly,” Vernon’s communications manager Christy Poirier said. “BCHydro was called a precaution to ensure crew safety, as the fire was near a hydro line.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

