Firefighters were quick to a grass fire on Jackson Farm. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Grass fire on Jackson Farm in Maple Ridge

Backcountry is drier than normal, warn firefighters

Maple Ridge firefighters are asking the public to be cautious with ignition sources after fighting a grass fire on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The fire on the former Jackson Farm property, near the corner of 102nd Avenue and Jackson Road, got as big as about 12 meters square, and firefighters were grateful for an early report and a quick response that kept it from getting larger.

The fire was likely human caused, said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Van Dop.

He warned that wilderness areas are drier than usual at this time of year.

“People need to be mindful of their behaviour in the back country and forested areas,” he said. “Be mindful and be safe.”

