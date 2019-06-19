Grass fire on Henlyn Drive sees quick response from Sooke Fire Rescue

An early afternoon grass fire at the north end of Henlyn Drive is under control although the exact size of the fire is still unknown.

Two fire trucks from the Sooke Fire Rescue Department responded to the reported blaze on a parcel of private property and Deputy Chief Matt Barney said that its cause was still being investigated but that the single house on the property was now out of danger.

Chief Ken Mount said that firefighters on the scene were concerned about the wind gusts that were ranging from 40 to 60 kilometres an hour and which had the potential to spread the fire.

“We’re monitoring the situation and are putting guards in place to ensure that it doesn’t spread and that the fire doesn’t reach the tree canopies,” said Mount.

Right now the fire is about 100 meters square, and is classified as a Rank 1 or Rank 2 fire, which means that it is a surface fire 9at the grass level).”

Otter Point Fire and Metchosin Fire also responded to the scene as part of the mutual aid agreement between the departments.

Mount reminded residents that open burning of any type is prohibited within Sooke from June 1st to September 30th with the exception of small campfires (clean, split wood; 2 feet diameter; contained ring).

Anyone seeing a grass fire or a suspected forest fire should immediately contact 911 to report the situation.

