Firefighters are on scene to extinguish the flames

A grass fire has broken out near Hillside Drive and Highway 5.

Firefighters are on scene as they work to extinguish the flames.

No further information is available at this time.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.