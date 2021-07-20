Grass fire intentianally set metres away from Maple Ridge townhouse complex

Maple Ridge firefighters put out an intentionally set grass fire at 227 Street and the Haney Bypass. (Doris Buxton/Special to The News)

A grass fire that is believed to be intentionally set sent bystanders scrambling Tuesday afternoon as it made its way up a hill towards a seniors townhouse complex in Maple Ridge.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. on July 20 at the corner of 227 Street and the Haney Bypass where, witnesses say, someone lit the ground on fire and then walked away.

Barb Wasylyk who lives in the corner lot of the Fraserview Poolside townhouse complex, was making her way upstairs from her basement when she saw the smoke.

She proceeded to go outside and look around the corner where she saw the flames around a metre high and some young adults, about 20-years-old, attempting to put the fire out with water from their water bottles.

A bus driver also stopped to help, she said.

However, the fire was still going when the fire department arrived.

Doris Buxton, who lives in the unit beside Wasylyk, was also rattled by the fire, that looked to be set in three separate places rounding the corner. Both women shudder to think what could have happened to their homes if the fire department had arrived any later, especially since the building is home to many elderly seniors.

Police attended the scene to assist the Maple Ridge Fire Department, said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Roads were closed for a period of time to allow Emergency services a safe area to work,” she explained.

One man was arrested on the scene, she said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

“As this is not before the courts no further information can be provided at this time due to privacy act considerations,” said Klaussner.

